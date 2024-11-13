Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor says there will be “no more rainbow flags” after re-election

Kenneth Copeland
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An elderly Christian nationalist televangelist has said there will be “no more rainbow flags” now that Donald Trump has won re-election.

In a recording of his Sunday sermon following Election Day, 87-year-old Kenneth Copeland said, “I believe it’s here right now, the [Christian spiritual] awakening we’ve been waiting for…. Now the atmosphere has been cleansed…. No more rainbow flags. No more.” An audience member can be heard exclaiming, “Thank you, Jesus!” in response.

Copeland continues, “And the spirit of Margaret Sanger is gone.” Sanger is an American birth control activist and sex educator who opened the first birth control clinic in the nation, and established other organizations that evolved into Planned Parenthood, local clinics that offer reproductive and women’s health, especially to low-income individuals.

The televangelist’s comments aren’t surprising. He was a member of former Trump’s Faith Advisory Council. Before Trump’s election, he led a prayer asking God to…

