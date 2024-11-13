Tammy Baldwin won re-election, but her anti-LGBTQ+ opponent is refusing to concede

Gay Today
November 13, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Out Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has won her re-election race against anti-LGBTQ+ Republican candidate Eric Hovde by a thin margin of just 29,098 votes. But Hovde refuses to concede and may request a recount after claiming that irregularities affected the election’s outcome. A bipartisan election commission has called his claims “baseless.”

“What happened in this election does not inspire confidence in our process, and that is wrong,” Hovde said in a video posted on X on Tuesday evening. “Like many of my supporters, I was shocked by what unfolded on Election Night. At 1 a.m., I was receiving calls of congratulations, and based on the models, it appeared I would win the Senate race. Then, at 4 a.m., Milwaukee reported approximately 108,000 absentee ballots, with Sen. Baldwin receiving nearly 90% of those ballots.”

Milwaukee often counts its absentee ballots late into the tabulation process, and those ballots have historically favored Democratic voters, The Wisconsin Examiner reported.

Hovde also claimed that…

