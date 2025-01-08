Meta clears the way for anti-LGBTQ+ hate with plans to eliminate fact checkers

Gay Today
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he’ll be loosening restrictions on its fact-checking systems on Threads, Instagram, and Facebook, instead opting for a community-driven notes system.

Zuckerberg told the press that he’s also planning to loosen content moderation policies, especially those around political topics.

“We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms,” Zuckerberg said in his announcement. “More specifically, here’s what we’re going to do. First, we’re going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X, starting in the U.S.”

He criticized governments and “legacy media” for pushing “to censor more and more.” He said he was inspired by…

