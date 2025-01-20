Churches come together to celebrate love at “Big Gay Wedding” event

Three Unitarian churches in Rochester, New York, came together last weekend to host the Big Gay Wedding event, a free opportunity for LGBTQ+ couples, many of whom are fearful that marriage equality will be in jeopardy under the next administration and are rushing to get married before inauguration day.

The event was hosted by the First Universalist Church of Rochester, the First Unitarian Church of Rochester, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua and bolstered by donations of cake, photography, and flowers from local vendors.

“Headlines and state legislatures are looking to repeal same-sex marriage and marriage equality,” Unitarian Church of Rochester lead minister Shari Halliday-Quan told Spectrum News. “We thought, great. One of the things churches do really well is rites of passage like weddings. And so that’s the thing that we, the Unitarian Universalist congregations, can offer.”

