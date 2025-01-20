Gay crooner Orville Peck replaces Adam Lambert as Emcee in “Cabaret,” marking Broadway debut

Gay Today
January 20, 2025

Orville Peck at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, 18 March 2024
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Will gay country crooner Orville Peck wear one of his signature face masks when he makes his Broadway debut this spring?

That’s what fans of the singer are asking after producers announced this week that Peck will replace Adam Lambert as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, starting in March.

“Leave your troubles outside,” Peck teased on his Instagram page, @orvillepeck. “Catch my Broadway debut as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club beginning March 31!”

Peck will play a 16-week engagement at New York’s August Wilson Theatre from March 31 to July 30. Lambert’s previously-announced last performance as the Emcee will be on Saturday, March 29.

Peck will be joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, who is taking over for queer actress Auli’I Cravalho in the role of Sally Bowles. Lambert and Cravalho replaced Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, who opened the musical on Broadway last April.

This will be the first appearance on Broadway for Peck, who’s known for…

