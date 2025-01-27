The gay man behind one of the biggest bands in rock & roll history finally has his story told

By
Gay Today
January 27, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Image Credit: ‘Midas Man,’ Olyn / Briarcliff Entertainment

Without a doubt, The Beatles remain the most iconic rock band in history. Think about it: How many other groups are there where everybody can recall all of the members’ names off the top of their head?

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—they’re the Fab Four, for crying out loud!

But what not everyone realizes is that there’s one other guy out there who was so instrumental to the band’s success that he’s often referred to as “The Fifth Beatle.” And, better yet, he was gay!

His name was Brian Epstein, and his is a story not widely known, despite the legacy he left behind, which forever changed how we think of music, of celebrity, and of pop culture as we know it.

Director Joe Stephenson’s (Doctor Jekyll) new biopic of Epstein, Midas Man, aims to shed new light on the life and career of the person who “discovered” the Beatles, shepherded them to worldwide superstardom, and then tragically…

Read full story, and more, from Source: The gay man behind one of the biggest bands in rock & roll history finally has his story told

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today