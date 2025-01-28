Michigan expands hate crime law to protect LGBTQ+ identities

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has signed a bill adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s hate crime law, along with a companion bill amending sentencing guidelines for hate crimes.

The 1988 ethnic intimidation law initially applied only to religion, ethnicity, and race. The new law adds LGBTQ+ identities, as well as sex, age, disability, national origin, and affiliation with these groups.

The bill was originally proposed in 2023 but faced controversy after conservatives spread false claims that it would criminalize the act of misgendering someone. Lawmakers introduced a new version of the bill this year.

“As a Jew in a time of rampant antisemitism, and as a gay man in a time of uncertain rights, I promised the people of West Bloomfield, Commerce and the Lakes that I would move heaven and earth to tackle rising hate crimes and extremism,” said state Rep. Noah Arbit (D), who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Kristian Grant (D).

“Today, after two years of tremendous effort, battling disinformation, bigotry, lies and political paralysis, I am incredibly proud to have delivered on that promise in my first term with this new law.”

