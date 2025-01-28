Thailand makes hormone therapy free for trans people just after legalizing marriage equality

Just days after marriage equality became the law in Thailand, the country’s national health ministry added hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to the free health services available to Thai citizens.

On Monday, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry allocated 145.63 million baht to the National Health Security Office for HRT, the Bangkok Post reported. The targeted funds will cover the HRT needs of 200,000 transgender Thais, the ministry estimated.

Thailand has a population of over 300,000 trans citizens, according to the Asia Pacific Transgender Network.

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak said the allocation was in direct support of the government’s policy on marriage equality, with an emphasis on both physical and mental health for sexually diverse individuals.

