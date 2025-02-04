Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Alicia Keys shout out trans rights & equality at the Grammys

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles amid crises for both the city and the country’s transgender community.

In the wake of last month’s unprecedented fires, the Grammys telecast, which aired on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena, doubled as a fundraising effort for MusiCares Fire Relief, while several of the night’s big winners used their platform to draw attention to the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on trans rights and broader diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in both the federal government and the private sector.

Early in the evening, out pop phenomenon Chappell Roan — who later won the Grammy for Best New Artist — delivered a clear-eyed but hopeful message to the nation’s transgender community.

“It’s brutal right now,” the “Pink Pony Club” singer acknowledged in a red carpet interview with GLAAD, “but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything.”

“I would not be here without trans girls,” Roan added. “So, just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you. And I’m trying my best to best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

Later during the ceremony, Lady Gaga took the stage to…

