Judge orders Trump to restore CDC webpages on LGBTQ+ healthcare

By
Gay Today
February 12, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A federal judge today has given the administration of President Donald Trump until 11:59 p.m. tonight to restore LGBTQ+-inclusive informational pages and others recently removed from the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The pages were reportedly removed to comply with Trump’s executive orders against “gender ideology” and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The more than 80,000 pages removed from over a dozen U.S. government websites following Trump’s orders include CDC data on LGBTQ+ youth, sexual health, contraception, guidelines for prescribing birth control and gender-affirming care, The Hill reported. It’s unclear how much overall information was removed or whether it remains backed up elsewhere.

A January 29 memo from Trump’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM) instructed all government agencies to remove any public-facing media that “inculcate or promote gender ideology” by January 31.

While some pages, like the CDC’s Atlas Tool tracking HIV and STIs, have reappeared, they’re less functional than before their removal. The removed information — which also included…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Judge orders Trump to restore CDC webpages on LGBTQ+ healthcare

