Marco Rubio to permanently ban foreign trans athletes from entering the US

By
Gay Today
February 26, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

The State Department told U.S. immigration officials around the world to deny visas to transgender athletes attempting to enter the U.S. and to permanently ban any athletes who “misrepresent” their birth sex on visa applications. An ACLU lawyer has called the move “alarming” and notes that the law used to justify the ban was previously used to deny U.S. entry to fraudulent criminals.

The February 24 message, authored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, directs U.S. consulates and immigration offices worldwide to ban trans visa applicants under a section of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act that issues a “permanent fraud bar” for people who lie on their visa applications, The Guardian reported. The “fraud bar” would issue a lifetime exclusion against trans applicants with few waivers to overturn it.

Rubio issued the message following President Donald Trump’s executive order calling for a national and international ban on trans female athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. Trump’s order explicitly opposes the policies of numerous…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Marco Rubio to permanently ban foreign trans athletes from entering the US

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today