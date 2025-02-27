Republican punished after deadnaming & posting pics of trans student-athlete

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby (R)
A Maine state lawmaker was censured on Tuesday for posting photos of a transgender student-athlete and deadnaming her in protest of the state’s policy allowing trans students to play girls’ school sports.

Republican Rep. Laurel Libby was barred from speaking or voting on the House floor until she formally apologizes. On Tuesday night, she said she had no intention of doing so.

The resolution censuring her passed in the Maine House of Representatives in 75-70 party-line vote.

Libby thrust herself into the debate over trans student-athletes last week when she made the post to Facebook, which included photos of the student competing at track events before and after her transition.

The post went viral among Libby’s rightwing MAGA allies, including aggrieved former college swimmer and anti-trans agitator Riley Gaines, who reposted it denouncing Maine’s “disregard” for “President [Donald] Trump’s beautifully written Executive Order” banning trans athletes from women’s and girls’ sports.

Libby’s post came just days before Trump confronted…

