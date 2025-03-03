Donald Trump erases trans people from another national monument’s website

By
Gay Today
March 3, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

Dupont Circle Fountain in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The National Park Service (NPS) has removed all mentions of transgender people from its website for Dupont Circle, a popular meeting place and neighborhood in Washington D.C. that became a queer hub around 1970. The NPS removed the mentions in to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders prohibiting any federal recognition of trans people in any aspect of civic life.

The NPS webpage used to mention the area’s “LGBTQ” community and history,” but it now only mentions the “LGB” community and history. Its erasure of trans people is similar to the erasure of trans people from the NPS webpage for the Stonewall National Monument, which occurred near mid-February.

The trans-exclusionary initialism of “LGB” is not widely used by queer people or in queer or mainstream media. Sometimes “LGB” is used by transphobic to encourage a social and ideological split between gay, lesbian, and bisexual people and transgender people. For instance, the British group LGB Alliance sees trans rights as…

