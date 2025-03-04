Donald Trump’s ban on gender-affirming care blocked by federal judge

By
Gay Today
March 4, 2025

President Donald Trump’s plans to pull federal funding from medical institutions that provide gender-affirming care will remain blocked after a federal judge found, for the second time, that Trump lacked the proper executive authority to make such an order.

U.S. District Court Judge Lauren J. King, an appointee of President Joe Biden, initially issued a 14-day pause on Trump’s directive which sought to stop federal funding for research and educational grants to medical schools and hospitals that provide gender affirming care to people under the age of 19.

King initially issued her pause in response to the attorneys general of Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota filing a motion to sue the Trump Administration. The attorneys argued that Trump’s executive order restricting gender-affirming treatment is an unconstitutional violation of a state’s right to govern. Colorado later joined the lawsuit, bringing the total number of plaintiff states to four.

The judge’s order went into effect on February 14 and was set to expire by February 28. However, King scheduled an injunction hearing for the day the order expired, and she held arguments to determine whether to extend the block. She ruled in favor of approving a preliminary injunction, blocking the order’s enforcement in the four plaintiff states.

During the hearing, the states argued that Trump’s order…

