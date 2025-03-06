Historymaker Evan Low named CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund to help more queer candidates run for office

Evan Low

Out former California Assemblymember Evan Low has been appointed the new president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, which help elect and train LGBTQ+ politicians.

Low will replace former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who served in the role for seven years. “As LGBTQ+ voices face increasing and unjust attacks, he will build upon Mayor Parker’s trailblazing legacy, championing those who remain critically underrepresented while amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and advancing equality for all,” a press release declared.

In a statement, Low said he is “thrilled” to be leading organizations that “shaped my journey in public service.”

“As a twenty-year-old candidate, I experienced firsthand the power of our commitment to training and electing future leaders. Twenty years later, I am coming home to continue that mission—welcoming current and new supporters in our work to secure more seats at more tables and make our voices heard in more halls of power worldwide.”

Low served in the California State Assembly for more than 10 years and was the first Asian American…

