Sonia Sotomayor forced to correct rightwing judge who misunderstood a book for 5-year-olds

Uncle Bobby’s Wedding cover

Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, is getting called out online for completely misreading a book written for 5-year-olds.

Oral arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor were held this week. The case is about a group of parents who objected to so many parts of the curriculum at their Montgomery County, Maryland, schools that the school district revised its opt-out policy due to the “infeasibility of administering” all the opt-outs. The district decided to no longer allow parents to opt their kids out of parts of the curriculum. This led to the lawsuit, with some families saying that learning about LGBTQ+ people through books in the school violated their (the parents’) religious freedom.

The parents objected to several books, but one in particular drew Alito’s attention: Uncle Bobby’s Wedding by Sarah Brannen. Brannen told Slate that the book was “written very simply, in language a 5-year-old can understand,” and yet somehow, Alito completely misread the plot.

During oral arguments, attorney Eric Rassbach, who represented the parents, said that the book is objectionable to the parents because of the “mere exposure” of children to the idea of “two men getting married.”

Alito decided that Rassbach’s argument wasn’t good enough and that the book is doing more than just exposing kids to the fact that two people of the same sex can get married.

“I’ve read the book!” he said. “Do you think it’s fair to say that…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Sonia Sotomayor forced to correct rightwing judge who misunderstood a book for 5-year-olds

