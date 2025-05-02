Donald Trump says America should “forget about” the separation of church and state

Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday establishing a “religious liberty commission” at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate and present strategies to eliminate “threats to domestic religious liberty.” During his comments on the order, Trump said that he doesn’t know if there’s a separation of church and state and that we should “forget about that for one time.”

The executive order says that religious liberty is being violated by “discrimination or hostility from the Government” towards people who are just trying to “practice their faith.” It says that some of these attacks have included ones that “infringe upon longstanding conscience protections, prevent parents from sending their children to religious schools, threaten loss of funding or denial of non-profit tax status for faith-based entities, and single out religious groups and institutions for exclusion from governmental programs.”

While the order doesn’t get more specific, many of these could apply to LGBTQ+ rights. For example…

