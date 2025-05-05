20 police raided a gay bar for a “compliance check.” Then the patrons did something surprising.

Drag queen Indica performs on the sidewalk during a police raid at P Town Bar in Pittsburgh
Photo: screenshot

In a moment of resistance and queer solidarity, a drag show went on despite patrons and performers being kicked out of a bar by about 20 police officers in bulletproof vests.

Police raided Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ venue P Town Bar on Friday in the middle of a drag event.

Drag artist Indica was performing alongside trans model and nightlife legend Amanda Lepore when police began to gather in the back of the establishment, QBurgh reported. When Indica finished her rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” police directed patrons to exit the bar but did not explain why beyond saying it was a “compliance check.”

“We waited 30 minutes outside for them to inspect every crevice,” Indica told QBurgh. But the patrons and performers refused to let the cops quash their spirit and instead created their own public performance space.

Video captured during the wait shows the crowd…

Read full story, and more, from Source: 20 police raided a gay bar for a “compliance check.” Then the patrons did something surprising.

