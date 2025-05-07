Gay administration official rages at American Idol for one bizarre reason

Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role of his musical “Hamilton”
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Gay administration official Ric Grenell, tasked with ushering in a “golden age” of the arts as executive director of the Kennedy Center, is mad about musicals.

Not as in crazy for them, although it’s likely the former ambassador to Germany’s taste in music runs to lavish 11 o’clock numbers. He’s a Log Cabin Republican, after all.

Instead, he’s upset the musical Hamilton ditched the Kennedy Center to protest the administration’s censorship of all things gay, diverse, equitable, and inclusive at the performing arts center on the Potomac.

In March, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda canceled a run of the show scheduled for the Kennedy Center in 2026. The production cited the president’s “takeover” of the “sacred” setting after Grenell’s Cats-loving boss fired the board and installed himself as chairman in February.

“Given the recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center,” said Hamilton’s lead producer Jeffrey Seller.

Several more artists scheduled for performances and others associated with the Kennedy Center cut ties, as well, among them…

