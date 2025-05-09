GOP lawmaker in Iowa ask Supreme Court to end same-sex marriage

By
Gay Today
May 9, 2025Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Iowa has joined a growing list of states where Republican lawmakers are introducing resolutions asking the Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which legalized marriage equality in all 50 states.

Iowa state Sen. Sandy Salmon (R) introduced S.C.R. 3, which says that court rulings are “not laws” and therefore the Obergefell decision is “an illegitimate overreach.” It says that Obergefell runs counter to the idea that “human dignity is innate” and specifically comes from God.

It says that marriage is “the union of one man and one woman” and that the Court “arbitrarily and unjustly rejected this definition of marriage in favor of a novel, flawed interpretation of key clauses within the Constitution of the United States.”

If passed, the resolution would simply state that the state of Iowa…

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP lawmaker in Iowa ask Supreme Court to end same-sex marriage

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today