Jasmine Crockett’s goes viral with “Tr*mp or Trans” game during heated committee hearing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) (Photo: US Gov)

A House committee held a heated discussion yesterday concerning trans rights. It was chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an avowed opponent of all things trans.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was among those participating. A portion of her questioning went viral on social media. Crockett quizzed Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center.

Goss Graves spoke out in support of trans athletes, telling the committee during her opening statement, “As an expert on women’s rights in sports and in society, let me be clear: transgender women pose no threat to women’s sports. Trans women belong in sports.”

Later, during her time to speak, Crockett criticized the event, saying, “This hearing has nothing to do with improving government efficiency. It’s another attempt by Republicans to distract from their demonic and disastrous policies that are making it more difficult for Americans to make ends meet.

“So, Miss Goss Graves, I want to play a game,” she added. “It’s called Tr*mp or trans, you ready?”

“Yes,” replied Goss Graves.

Crockett then went on to ask…

