Anti-LGBTQ Republican congressman says Trump opposes his own trans military ban

In an appearance on The View, Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed both he and President Trump support the participation of transgender people in the military — despite the fact that it was Trump himself who introduced the trans military ban in July 2017 and the fact that Gaetz publicly supported the ban.

Yet, Gaetz told The View‘s hosts, “We shouldn’t be banning anybody based on who they are and who they love. That’s not the kind of Republican I am, and that’s not the kind of Republican the President is.”

In response to Trump’s 2017 announcement that he planned to ban trans military service members, Gaetz tweeted, “This is the right thing to do!”

Trump announced the ban in a series of tweets, claiming transgender service members lead to “tremendous medical costs and disruption.”

In 2019, USA Today reported that medical treatment for trans servicemembers over a period of three years amounted to about 0.00001% of the military’s overall budget for one year.

Comparatively, the military currently spends $41.6 million annually on the erectile dysfunction medication Viagra…..

