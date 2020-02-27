Killer Goes Free After Claiming Self-Defense in Brutal Murder of Gay Chicago Man

Kenneth Paterimos

The family of a murdered gay Chicago man is outraged after his killer claimed self-defense and was released from custody without being charged.

Kenneth Paterimos, a 23-year-old barista, was stabbed to death with a box-cutter following an altercation last Friday night at Richard’s Bar on the city’s west side.

Family members allege Paterimos’ killer yelled a homophobic slur prior to the stabbing, and police say witnesses confirmed that, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. However, authorities released the 30-year-old suspect on Sunday without charging him after he claimed the 127-pound Paterimos beat him up.

“I don’t believe for one second this guy [thought he] was ever in danger,” Paterimos’ brother, Santiago “Julian” Bueno, told BlockClubChicago.org.

“This isn’t a story about self defense,” Bueno said. “This is a story about someone who knew what they were doing … found his victim to bully … and then tried to walk off like nothing happened.”

Bueno, a professional MMA fighter who was with Paterimos at Richard’s Bar, tackled the intoxicated suspect and….

