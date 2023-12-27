ND GOP Leaders Call on Homophobic State Rep to Resign Following DUI Arrest

Photo: Williston Police Department via The Bismarck Tribune

The senior leadership of the North Dakota Republican Party is calling for the resignation of embattled Republican State Rep. Nico Rios of Williston, who was captured on video making offensive and homophobic remarks during a DUI arrest earlier this month.

Rios was arrested and issued a citation for a DUI, DUI refusal, and driving with an open container, according to the Williston Police Department’s report of the incident. He was pulled over around 11:30pm on December 15 for swerving, and officers reported he exhibited slurred speech and failed a sobriety test.

“You guys are going to regret picking on me because you don’t know who the f*ck I am,” Rios told the arresting officers.

Rios used “verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory” according to the police report of the incident. He called one officer a…

