Starbucks’ LGBTQ+ sensitivity training video is one of 2023’s most hilariously cringeworthy moments

By
Gay Today
December 27, 2023Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A clip from a Starbucks sensitivity training module that went viral.
Photo: Screenshot

A clip from what is reportedly a Starbucks employee sensitivity training video went viral earlier this year, and it is possibly one of the most hilariously cringe-worthy moments of 2023. And in a year that saw Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) attempting to smile like a human being, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) vaping and groping her date during a touring production of Beetlejuice, and literally everything that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has said and done, well, that’s really saying something.

Posted in March by TikTok user Jay (@noelaniis), the clip shows one animated character, Latoya, holding a door open for another, Raj.

“If Latoya holds the door for Raj when she notices his hands are full, it’s a common courtesy,” the training video’s voiceover explains. “By contrast, if Latoya holds the door for Raj and mutters…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Starbucks’ LGBTQ+ sensitivity training video is one of 2023’s most hilariously cringeworthy moments

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today