A “demographic tsunami” is coming for the ballot box as more Gen Zers identify as non-white & LGBTQ+

recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) has found that 28% of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ+, a massive leap from the 16% of Millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers, and 4% of the Silent Generation that identify as such.

The comprehensive study also found that 21% of Gen Z adults identify as Republican, and 27% identify as white Christians, making Gen Z more queer than Republican or white Christian.

“It’s over for white Christian male hegemony in the United States and time for an egalitarian and equitable society,” said Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Alejandra Caraballo on X.

Caraballo also celebrated what she called the “demographic tsunami heading for American politics,” sharing a graphic from the survey that shows growing numbers of..

