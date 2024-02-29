Utah House votes down bill banning Pride flags in classrooms

By
Gay Today
February 29, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Utah House of Representatives
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A bill that detractors warned could have banned nearly all non-neutral classroom expression, including the display of Pride flags and discussion of one’s sexual and gender identity, went down to bipartisan defeat in the Republican-dominated Utah House of Representatives on Monday.

The bill, H.B. 303 entitled School Curriculum Requirement, was introduced by the chief sponsor, Republican state Rep. Jeff Stenquist of Draper in District 46, and state Sen. Michael S. Kennedy, a fellow Republican representing Linden in District 21.

Stenquist said the bill sought to eliminate personal expression on sensitive topics by teachers so they could focus instead on instructing students, but detractors said the bill was vague and poorly worded. The bill was defeated in a…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Utah House votes down bill banning Pride flags in classrooms

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today