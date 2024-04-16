Fox host claims trans youth are just gay kids who were forced to have gender-affirming surgery

Fox Host Jesse Watters
Fox News primetime host Jesse Watters paraded his ignorance proudly last weekend as he cluelessly pontificated about gender dysphoria, gender reassignment surgery and childhood sexuality, all while promoting a conspiracy theory that doctors are eager to get kids’ genitals “chopped off”.

“We adopted a young child, and at age five, he was playing with dolls, and everybody knew he was gay, or was going to be gay. And it’s not like all of a sudden we took him to the doctor and chopped him off,” Watters reportedly babbled, implying that’s exactly what greedy medical professionals are out to do.

“A lot of these people are just gay, or lesbian,” Watters claimed to know about trans kids. Referring to doctors, he added, “And what they’re doing is…

