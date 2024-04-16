Trans folks are peeing in bottles & avoiding water to dodge harassment under Florida’s bathroom law

Gay Today
Both trans folks and gender-nonconforming cis folks say they face rampant harassment in public restrooms under Florida’s anti-trans Safety in Private Spaces Act.

The law, which took effect last July after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed it in May 2023, requires people to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth at state colleges, prisons, airports, beaches, city parks, and public schools. The law only applies to facilities run by the state, but the Daily Beast reports that multiple transgender and nonbinary Floridians say they have nonetheless been confronted, harassed, and intimidated in public restrooms located inside private businesses.

Gina Duncan with LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality Florida says that the “general public is misinterpreting these bills.”

Duncan recounted the experience of one transgender woman who was denied entry to a restroom at a local cinema, which would not be covered by HB 1521, by a man who…

