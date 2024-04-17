Judge blocks Ohio’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

By
Gay Today
April 17, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Franklin County Government Center, Columbus, Ohio: Franklin County Court of Common Pleas
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An Ohio judge has issued a two-week block against the state’s ban on gender-affirming care, which was set to go into effect on April 24. During that two-week block, a state court will hear a motion for a longer-term block requested by the families of two transgender children whom the ban would harm. The state’s attorney general has implied that he will appeal the ruling.

The block, issued by Judge Michael Holbrook of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, didn’t address the law’s discriminatory focus on gender. Rather, Judge Holbrook said the ban likely violated a state constitutional provision known as the “single subject rule,” which forbids bills from covering more than one subject. Ohio’s law, H.B. 68, banned gender-affirming care for minors as well as…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Judge blocks Ohio’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today