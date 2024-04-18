Anti-LGBTQ+ activist claims Donald Trump is too accepting of LGBTQ+ people

By
Gay Today
April 18, 2024Posted in: Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Donald Trump was arguably the most anti-LGBTQ+ president of all time.

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

A prominent anti-LGBTQ+ activist has slammed Donald Trump for “pro-homosexual policies” ahead of an upcoming Log Cabin Republicans (LCR) event at Mar-A-Lago at which Melania Trump is a guest of honor.

Trump, it should be noted, is arguably the most anti-LGBTQ+ president of all time. A 2021 study found that LGBTQ+ people experienced a greater increase in extreme mental distress during the Trump presidency than non-LGBTQ+ people as a result of his anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Past studies have found that suicide hotline calls to Trans Lifeline quadrupled after Trump’s attacks on transgender people, trans teen suicide attempts may have spiked because of his tweets, and areas that voted for Trump experienced increased reports of school bullying.

Nevertheless, Peter LaBarbera — founder and president of the anti-LGBTQ+ organization Americans for Truth About Homosexuality — believes Trump isn’t extreme enough in his anti-LGBTQ+ views and actions.

LaBarbera claimed that Melania’s role at the LCR fundraiser indicates Trump is…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Anti-LGBTQ+ activist claims Donald Trump is too accepting of LGBTQ+ people

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. If you need to talk to someone now, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860. It’s staffed by trans people, for trans people. The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgment-free place to talk for LGBTQ youth at 1-866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today